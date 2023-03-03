Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-52 and heavily favors Ole Miss to take home the win. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 3.
Their last time out, the Rebels won on Sunday 57-55 against Alabama.
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 71, Texas A&M 52
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- On January 12 against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Rebels captured their signature win of the season, a 66-58 victory on the road.
- The Rebels have four wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
- The Rebels have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 1
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 26
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29
- 72-64 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 23
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game with a +399 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.6 points per game (97th in college basketball) and allow 55.9 per outing (22nd in college basketball).
- Offensively, Ole Miss is tallying 66.5 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (69.6 points per game) is 3.1 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Rebels have fared better in home games this year, scoring 74.6 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Ole Miss is ceding 5.7 fewer points per game (53.3) than in road games (59).
- In their last 10 games, the Rebels have been putting up 66.9 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 69.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
