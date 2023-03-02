Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9) and the Texas A&M Aggies (8-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56 and heavily favors Mississippi State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 74-59 loss to LSU in their most recent game on Sunday.
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Texas A&M 56
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- On February 6, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who are a top 50 team (No. 15), according to our computer rankings.
- The Bulldogs have nine losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 37) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 48) on February 23
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 85) on January 19
- 71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 88) on November 20
- 87-58 over New Mexico (No. 103) on December 21
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +380 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.5 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and are giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.
- Mississippi State is averaging 65.6 points per game this year in conference games, which is 5.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (71.5).
- The Bulldogs are posting 76.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 61.6 points per contest.
- Mississippi State is giving up 56.8 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (64.0).
- The Bulldogs have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 67.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.9 points fewer than the 71.5 they've scored this season.
