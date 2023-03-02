Jackson State vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Jackson State Lady Tigers (18-8) versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-15) at H.O. Clemmons Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of Jackson State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Lady Tigers secured a 90-65 win against Prairie View A&M.
Jackson State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Jackson State vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 72, UAPB 58
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers secured their best win of the season on November 15, a 69-63 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.
- Jackson State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 145) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 181) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 225) on January 30
- 90-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on February 27
- 88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on February 6
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +256 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.3 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (62nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Jackson State has averaged 75.3 points per game in SWAC play, and 69.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are scoring 11.8 more points per game at home (75.9) than on the road (64.1).
- At home, Jackson State allows 53.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 65.2.
- While the Lady Tigers are putting up 69.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 75.8 a contest.
