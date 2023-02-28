How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 SEC) are home in SEC action versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-19, 3-13 SEC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- Mississippi State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 207th.
- The Bulldogs average 7.5 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Gamecocks allow (73.4).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 5-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State puts up 69.3 points per game at home, compared to 63 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are giving up 58.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 63.7.
- When playing at home, Mississippi State is averaging 1.4 more threes per game (5.7) than on the road (4.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (27%) compared to in road games (24.4%).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 69-61
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/21/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 66-64
|Mizzou Arena
|2/25/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 69-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/28/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
