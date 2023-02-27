The New Orleans Pelicans, Naji Marshall included, take on the Orlando Magic on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Marshall, in his previous game (February 25 loss against the Knicks) posted six points.

Let's break down Marshall's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.6 6.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.3 Assists -- 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 15.8 11.9 PR -- 13.3 9.7 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.7



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Magic

Marshall has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.0 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Marshall's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 103.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Magic give up 113.7 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic are 21st in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.

Naji Marshall vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2022 11 0 1 1 0 0 0

