Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Monday's contest at Davey Whitney Complex has the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-16) squaring off against the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-25) at 6:30 PM ET on February 27. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 victory for Alcorn State, who are favored by our model.
Their last time out, the Lady Braves lost 98-88 to Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alcorn State 70, Texas Southern 63
Alcorn State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Braves took down the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats at home on January 23 by a score of 58-49.
Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on January 30
- 65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 22
- 45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on December 6
- 72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 21
- 73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 13
Alcorn State Performance Insights
- The Lady Braves' -76 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.5 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (242nd in college basketball).
- With 65.5 points per game in SWAC action, Alcorn State is tallying 2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.5 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Braves have played better in home games this year, averaging 70.6 points per game, compared to 57.5 per game on the road.
- Defensively, Alcorn State has played better in home games this season, giving up 61.8 points per game, compared to 70.4 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Braves have been racking up 65.5 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 63.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
