Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (10-15) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-24) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59, with heavily favored UAPB taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Delta Devilettes suffered a 72-51 loss to Prairie View A&M.
Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 73, Mississippi Valley State 59
Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis
- The Delta Devilettes captured their signature win of the season on December 14, when they took down the New Orleans Privateers, who rank No. 318 in our computer rankings, 67-63.
- Mississippi Valley State has 16 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights
- The Delta Devilettes have a -600 scoring differential, falling short by 23.1 points per game. They're putting up 54.6 points per game to rank 341st in college basketball and are giving up 77.7 per outing to rank 355th in college basketball.
- With 55.3 points per game in SWAC contests, Mississippi Valley State is putting up 0.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (54.6 PPG).
- In home games, the Delta Devilettes are scoring 2.3 more points per game (55.6) than they are on the road (53.3).
- Mississippi Valley State cedes 75.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 77.9 in road games.
- The Delta Devilettes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 52.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.6 points fewer than the 54.6 they've scored this year.
