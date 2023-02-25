Saturday's contest between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (16-8) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-24) matching up at Williams Assembly Center has a projected final score of 81-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Jackson State Lady Tigers claimed an 81-49 win against Alcorn State.

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 81, Texas Southern 52

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

When the Jackson State Lady Tigers defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 81 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-63 on November 15, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Jackson State Lady Tigers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.

Jackson State has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 143) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 166) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 243) on January 30

77-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on February 13

82-60 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on January 21

Jackson State Performance Insights