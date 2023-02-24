Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Friday's game at Cajundome has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-13) going head to head against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (19-9) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 61-59 victory for Louisiana, so expect a competitive matchup.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Lady Eagles secured an 88-79 win over Troy.
Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 61, Southern Miss 59
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season on December 17 by registering a 56-50 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, the No. 96-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- According to the RPI, the Ragin' Cajuns have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
- Southern Miss has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 101) on December 16
- 77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 111) on December 29
- 88-79 at home over Troy (No. 111) on February 22
- 44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 173) on January 5
- 56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on November 26
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 64.2 points per game, 197th in college basketball, and giving up 60.1 per outing, 68th in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential.
- In Sun Belt games, Southern Miss has averaged 1 more points (65.2) than overall (64.2) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Eagles are averaging 2.1 more points per game at home (65.7) than away (63.6).
- At home Southern Miss is allowing 57.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than it is on the road (64.8).
- The Lady Eagles have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, posting 66.3 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 64.2.
