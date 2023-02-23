Thursday's contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (20-7) and the Missouri Tigers (17-10) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-58 win for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

Their last time out, the Rebels lost 64-57 to South Carolina on Sunday.

Ole Miss vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Ole Miss vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Missouri 58

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (No. 42 in our computer rankings) in a 66-58 win on January 12 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Rebels have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 49th-most.

Ole Miss has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 1

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29

79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on December 29

68-42 at home over Florida (No. 109) on February 5

Ole Miss Performance Insights