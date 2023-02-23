Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) and Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) squaring off at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 60-45 win against Alabama in their most recent game on Sunday.
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 68, Arkansas 64
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the No. 16 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-90 on February 6, it was their season's best victory.
- The Bulldogs have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 29) on February 19
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on January 19
- 71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on November 20
- 73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on February 9
- 77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 110) on January 22
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +381 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball and are giving up 57.3 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.
- With 64.6 points per game in SEC tilts, Mississippi State is scoring 6.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.4 PPG).
- Offensively the Bulldogs have fared better at home this season, averaging 75.4 points per game, compared to 61.9 per game in road games.
- Mississippi State surrenders 55.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 62.8 in road games.
- The Bulldogs have been putting up 66.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 71.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
