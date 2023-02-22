Wednesday's contest that pits the Troy Trojans (17-10) against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (18-9) at Reed Green Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of Troy. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last time out, the Lady Eagles won on Saturday 84-82 over UL Monroe.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Southern Miss vs. Troy Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Troy 72, Southern Miss 70

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Eagles captured their best win of the season on December 17 by registering a 56-50 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, the No. 97-ranked team in our computer rankings.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Southern Miss is 13-2 (.867%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 103) on December 16
  • 77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 109) on December 29
  • 44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 169) on January 5
  • 56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 180) on November 26
  • 80-68 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 11

Southern Miss Performance Insights

  • The Lady Eagles average 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 59.4 per outing (58th in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
  • On offense, Southern Miss is scoring 63.8 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (63.3 points per game) is 0.5 PPG lower.
  • Offensively the Lady Eagles have played better in home games this season, averaging 64.1 points per game, compared to 63.6 per game away from home.
  • Southern Miss gives up 55.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 64.8 away from home.
  • On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Eagles have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 65.0 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 63.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.

