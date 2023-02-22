The Old Dominion Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-5, 13-3 Sun Belt), on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Ted Constant Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Southern Miss (-1.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Southern Miss (-2) 137 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Southern Miss (-1.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

  • Southern Miss has compiled a 17-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Golden Eagles' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
  • Old Dominion is 14-12-1 ATS this year.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Monarchs' 27 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

