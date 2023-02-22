Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 22
The Old Dominion Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-5, 13-3 Sun Belt), on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Ted Constant Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Southern Miss (-2)
|137
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has compiled a 17-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Golden Eagles' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Old Dominion is 14-12-1 ATS this year.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Monarchs' 27 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
