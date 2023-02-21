Predators vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 21
The Nashville Predators (26-22-6) and Vancouver Canucks (22-30-4) face off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP. The Predators fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Canucks are coming off a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Predators have a 5-5-0 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 30 goals while allowing 33 in that period. On the power play, 25 opportunities have resulted in five goals (20.0% success rate).
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.
Predators vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Predators 4, Canucks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-170)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-1.7)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators are 6-6-12 in overtime matchups on their way to a 26-22-6 overall record.
- In the 22 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-5-5 record (good for 29 points).
- In the eight games this season the Predators scored just one goal, they finished 0-7-1.
- Nashville has taken 16 points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (7-5-2 record).
- The Predators have scored more than two goals in 28 games (19-7-2, 40 points).
- In the 19 games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-5-3 record (25 points).
- In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 11-8-2 (24 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 15-13-4 (34 points).
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|26th
|2.78
|Goals Scored
|3.36
|9th
|14th
|3.00
|Goals Allowed
|4.02
|31st
|20th
|30.7
|Shots
|30.6
|21st
|27th
|33.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|16th
|26th
|17.3%
|Power Play %
|23.4%
|10th
|15th
|79.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.0%
|32nd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.