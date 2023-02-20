Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (12-13) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-23) squaring off at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 75-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Prairie View A&M, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.
The Delta Devilettes are coming off of a 72-36 loss to Texas Southern in their most recent game on Saturday.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Prairie View A&M 75, Mississippi Valley State 56
Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Delta Devilettes took down the New Orleans Privateers 67-63 on December 14.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi Valley State is 2-15 (.118%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights
- The Delta Devilettes have been outscored by 23.1 points per game (posting 54.8 points per game, 341st in college basketball, while giving up 77.9 per outing, 357th in college basketball) and have a -579 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State has averaged 55.6 points per game in SWAC action, and 54.8 overall.
- At home the Delta Devilettes are scoring 55.6 points per game, 2.2 more than they are averaging away (53.4).
- At home, Mississippi Valley State concedes 75.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 78.3.
- The Delta Devilettes have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 52.4 points per contest, 2.4 fewer points their than season average of 54.8.
