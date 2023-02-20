Monday's contest between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (12-13) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-23) squaring off at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 75-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Prairie View A&M, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.

The Delta Devilettes are coming off of a 72-36 loss to Texas Southern in their most recent game on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 75, Mississippi Valley State 56

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Delta Devilettes took down the New Orleans Privateers 67-63 on December 14.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi Valley State is 2-15 (.118%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights