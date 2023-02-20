The Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) are home in SWAC action versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-24, 3-11 SWAC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have given up to their opponents.
  • Mississippi Valley State is 3-7 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Delta Devils are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 28th.
  • The Delta Devils put up an average of 60.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 69 the Panthers give up.
  • When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 67.8 points, it is 1-7.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 Mississippi Valley State is scoring 10.7 more points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (58.2).
  • At home, the Delta Devils give up 70.1 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.
  • Mississippi Valley State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (34.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 Alabama A&M L 70-68 Harrison HPER Complex
2/13/2023 Alabama State W 76-70 Harrison HPER Complex
2/18/2023 @ Texas Southern L 80-62 Health & PE Arena
2/20/2023 @ Prairie View A&M - William J. Nicks Building
2/25/2023 UAPB - Harrison HPER Complex
3/2/2023 Alcorn State - Harrison HPER Complex

