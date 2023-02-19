Sunday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (26-0) and Ole Miss Rebels (20-6) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Rebels are coming off of a 69-60 loss to LSU in their last outing on Thursday.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 71, Ole Miss 58

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 76-73 victory on January 29 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42) in our computer rankings.

The Rebels have three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Ole Miss has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 45) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 49) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 49) on January 1

79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 86) on December 29

74-52 at home over Kentucky (No. 101) on February 13

