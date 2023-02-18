Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (17-9) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-19) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57, with heavily favored Southern Miss taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Eagles enter this matchup after a 71-57 win over Georgia State on Thursday.
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 71, UL Monroe 57
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles captured their best win of the season on December 17 by registering a 56-50 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, the No. 97-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Warhawks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (nine).
- Southern Miss has 11 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 103) on December 16
- 77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 105) on December 29
- 44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on January 5
- 56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 176) on November 26
- 80-68 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on February 11
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles are outscoring opponents by four points per game, with a +105 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (237th in college basketball) and allow 58.5 per outing (51st in college basketball).
- Southern Miss averages the same amount of points in Sun Belt action as overall, 62.5 points per game.
- The Lady Eagles score 64.1 points per game at home, and 61.7 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Southern Miss is conceding 7.6 fewer points per game at home (55.7) than away (63.3).
- Over their past 10 games, the Lady Eagles are averaging 64.3 points per game, 1.8 more than their season average (62.5).
