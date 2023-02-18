How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-16, 2-11 SEC) hope to break a seven-game home losing skid when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-9, 5-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Mississippi State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 39th.
- The Bulldogs score just 2.8 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Rebels allow (68.5).
- Mississippi State is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State posts 69.4 points per game at home, compared to 62 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs have been better at home this season, giving up 58.4 points per game, compared to 63.7 in away games.
- When playing at home, Mississippi State is sinking 1.8 more treys per game (5.9) than in road games (4.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (27.9%) compared to away from home (25.4%).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|LSU
|W 64-53
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 70-64
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/15/2023
|Kentucky
|L 71-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/21/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|2/25/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
