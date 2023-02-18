Saturday's 4:00 PM ET matchup between the Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) and the Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) at Williams Assembly Center features the Tigers' Ken Evans as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Jackson State vs. Alcorn State

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Williams Assembly Center

Williams Assembly Center Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Jackson State's Last Game

In its previous game, Jackson State beat the Bethune-Cookman on Monday, 91-64. Chase Adams scored a team-high 21 points (and chipped in three assists and one boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Chase Adams 21 1 3 0 0 3 Ken Evans 18 8 5 2 0 3 Coltie Young 15 5 0 0 0 3

Jackson State Players to Watch

Evans averages a team-leading 11.3 points per contest. He is also posting 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 36% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Romelle Mansel posts 8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 54% from the field.

Coltie Young is averaging 10.8 points, 0.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Zeke Cook leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.7), and also averages 6.8 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Trace Young posts a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 1 assists, shooting 36.2% from the field and 29.7% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)