How to Watch the Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Braves score an average of 63.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
- Alcorn State has a 10-6 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
- When it scores more than 60.4 points, Alcorn State is 7-4.
- The Lady Tigers average only 3.6 more points per game (68.1) than the Lady Braves allow (64.5).
- When Jackson State totals more than 64.5 points, it is 11-1.
- Jackson State has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.1 points.
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 74-51
|Davey Whitney Complex
|2/11/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 68-60
|Moore Gymnasium
|2/13/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 73-67
|Al Lawson Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Jackson State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/25/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
|2/27/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
