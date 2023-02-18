Alcorn State vs. Jackson State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
Two hot squads hit the court when the Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) host the Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Braves, victors in five in a row.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Jackson State vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jackson State Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jackson State (-1)
|141.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Jackson State (-1)
|141.5
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Jackson State (-1.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Betting Trends
- Alcorn State is 11-14-0 ATS this year.
- The Braves have covered the spread nine times this season (9-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- Jackson State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- In the Tigers' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
