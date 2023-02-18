The Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The Braves have won five games in a row.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves are shooting 39.9% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 46.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Alcorn State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 18th.

The Braves score an average of 67.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 75.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Alcorn State has a 9-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Alcorn State averages 75.9 points per game. On the road, it averages 63.9.

At home, the Braves allow 67.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.9.

Alcorn State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (4.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (25.4%).

Alcorn State Schedule