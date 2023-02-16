Thursday's game that pits the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (16-9) versus the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-17) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on February 16.

The Lady Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 80-68 victory against Coastal Carolina.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Georgia State 63

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the Troy Trojans, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Eagles notched their signature win of the season on December 29, a 77-75 road victory.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Panthers have nine losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 109) on December 16

56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 123) on December 17

44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 5

75-68 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 19

68-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 26

Southern Miss Performance Insights