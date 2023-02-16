The LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) will be looking to continue a 15-game home winning streak when taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score 15.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Lady Tigers allow (55.7).

Ole Miss is 20-5 when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.

When it scores more than 55.7 points, Ole Miss is 20-4.

The Lady Tigers score 85.8 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 54.7 the Rebels give up.

LSU is 23-1 when scoring more than 54.7 points.

LSU has a 20-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.9 points.

The Lady Tigers are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (41.9%).

The Rebels make 38.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Schedule