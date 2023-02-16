Ole Miss vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Rebels head into this matchup following a 74-52 victory over Kentucky on Monday.
Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 71, Ole Miss 63
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels' signature win of the season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings. The Rebels registered the 76-73 road win on January 29.
- The Rebels have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).
- Ole Miss has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 52nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 48) on January 12
- 79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 85) on December 29
- 74-52 at home over Kentucky (No. 99) on February 13
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels have a +405 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.9 points per game, 79th in college basketball, and are giving up 54.7 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball.
- Ole Miss scores fewer points in conference play (68.2 per game) than overall (70.9).
- At home, the Rebels score 76 points per game. On the road, they average 64.3.
- At home, Ole Miss allows 51.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 58.3.
- The Rebels have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, compiling 67.8 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 70.9.
