Mississippi State vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Missouri Tigers (15-10) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7) facing off at Mizzou Arena (on February 16) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 victory for Missouri.
The Bulldogs' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 70-62 win over Texas A&M.
Mississippi State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
Mississippi State vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 72, Mississippi State 66
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs clinched their best win of the season on February 6, when they claimed a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 14), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories, but also tied for the 17th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 22
- 73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on February 9
- 70-62 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 12
- 60-44 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 15
- 72-44 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 29
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.2 points per game, 60th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.1 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.
- Mississippi State scores fewer points in conference action (65.2 per game) than overall (72.2).
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are averaging 14.6 more points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (61.9).
- At home Mississippi State is conceding 56.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than it is away (61.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are averaging 66.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than their season average (72.2).
