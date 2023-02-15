The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Kentucky matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Mississippi State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

So far this season, seven out of the Bulldogs' 25 games have hit the over.

Kentucky has put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 25 times this season.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Mississippi State is only 49th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), but 47th according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Bulldogs currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Mississippi State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

