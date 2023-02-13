Monday's contest between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (14-8) and the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-12) at Moore Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-56, with heavily favored Jackson State securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 68-53 victory over Florida A&M in their most recent game on Saturday.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 80, Bethune-Cookman 56

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 91), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers secured the 69-63 road win on November 15.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (seven).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Jackson State is 11-1 (.917%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 128) on November 16

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on December 23

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 237) on January 30

88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on February 6

63-35 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 9

Jackson State Performance Insights