How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (6-15) hope to stop an eight-game road losing streak at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 54.5 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 56.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 5-11.
- When it scores more than 56.9 points, Texas A&M is 6-3.
- The Bulldogs record 72.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 61.6 the Aggies allow.
- Mississippi State is 16-4 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- Mississippi State's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 54.5 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Aggies concede to opponents (43.7%).
- The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 13.3 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 62-34
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/6/2023
|Tennessee
|W 91-90
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/9/2023
|@ Florida
|W 73-56
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/12/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|2/19/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
