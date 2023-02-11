The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt) look to continue a 14-game home winning run when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Southern Miss has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Warhawks are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 68th.

The 75.7 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 7.2 more points than the Warhawks allow (68.5).

Southern Miss is 17-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Southern Miss has performed better in home games this season, averaging 79.2 points per game, compared to 72 per game in road games.

The Golden Eagles give up 61.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.1 on the road.

Southern Miss is making 6.8 three-pointers per game, which is 0.4 fewer than it is averaging away from home (7.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.6% at home and 31.5% when playing on the road.

Southern Miss Schedule