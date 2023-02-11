Austin Crowley and Thomas Howell are two players to watch on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Reed Green Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Reed Green Coliseum

Reed Green Coliseum Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Southern Miss' Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Southern Miss defeated the Louisiana 82-71. With 22 points, DeAndre Pinckney was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeAndre Pinckney 22 6 1 1 0 3 Neftali Alvarez 17 4 4 2 0 0 Felipe Haase 17 4 3 2 1 2

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Crowley is tops on the Golden Eagles at 17.3 points per contest, while also putting up 2.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Felipe Haase puts up 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pinckney puts up a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.7 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mo Arnold is tops on the Golden Eagles at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 points.

Denijay Harris puts up 8.3 points, 5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)