Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Harrison HPER Complex has the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-11) taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-20) at 5:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 victory for Alabama A&M.
In their last time out, the Delta Devilettes lost 74-51 to Alcorn State on Monday.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, Mississippi Valley State 60
Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis
- The Delta Devilettes' signature victory this season came against the New Orleans Privateers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 330) in our computer rankings. The Delta Devilettes brought home the 67-63 win on the road on December 14.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Mississippi Valley State is 2-14 (.125%) -- the second-most defeats.
Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights
- The Delta Devilettes are being outscored by 23.7 points per game with a -521 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.5 points per game (332nd in college basketball) and give up 79.2 per outing (358th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Mississippi Valley State puts up more points per contest (57.5) than its season average (55.5).
- When playing at home, the Delta Devilettes are posting 1.1 more points per game (55.7) than they are on the road (54.6).
- Mississippi Valley State is giving up the same number of points when playing at home and when playing on the road (78.7) this year.
- The Delta Devilettes have been putting up 56.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 55.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
