The Jackson State Tigers (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Florida A&M Rattlers (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, four percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Rattlers have averaged.
  • Jackson State has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rattlers sit at 212th.
  • The Tigers average only 3.1 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Rattlers allow (70.4).

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jackson State is scoring more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (67.2).
  • The Tigers are allowing fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than on the road (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Jackson State knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7), but makes a higher percentage away (30.3%) than at home (29.2%).

Jackson State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/30/2023 @ Southern L 73-62 F. G. Clark Center
2/4/2023 Mississippi Valley State L 82-78 Williams Assembly Center
2/6/2023 UAPB W 88-84 Williams Assembly Center
2/11/2023 @ Florida A&M - Al Lawson Center
2/13/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
2/18/2023 Alcorn State - Williams Assembly Center

