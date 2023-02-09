Thursday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-8) and the Texas State Bobcats (16-7) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Miss squad coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

Their last time out, the Lady Eagles won on Saturday 61-40 over South Alabama.

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 71, Texas State 62

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles defeated the Troy Trojans (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-75 win on December 29 -- their best victory of the season.

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 109) on December 16

56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 123) on December 17

44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 5

75-68 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 19

61-36 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 12

Southern Miss Performance Insights