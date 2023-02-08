Humphrey Coliseum is where the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC) and LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) will square off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Tolu Smith and Derek Fountain are players to watch for the Bulldogs and Tigers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Mississippi State's Last Game

Mississippi State was victorious in its most recent game versus the Missouri, 63-52, on Saturday. Smith led the way with 25 points, and also had 12 boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tolu Smith 25 12 2 0 1 0 Cameron Matthews 10 7 2 3 0 0 D.J. Jeffries 10 9 1 0 0 1

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Smith puts up 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.8 assists, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

D.J. Jeffries averages 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cameron Matthews puts up 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field.

Shakeel Moore is posting 8.9 points, 2.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Dashawn Davis paces the Bulldogs at 3.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds and 8.2 points.

