Monday's contest between the Alcorn State Braves (11-11, 8-2 SWAC) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-21, 2-8 SWAC) squaring off at Davey Whitney Complex has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Braves, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Mississippi Valley State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 12.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 135.5 total.

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Lorman, Mississippi

Lorman, Mississippi Venue: Davey Whitney Complex

Davey Whitney Complex Line: Alcorn State -12.5

Alcorn State -12.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alcorn State -800, Mississippi Valley State +550

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 74, Mississippi Valley State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State

Pick ATS: Mississippi Valley State (+12.5)



Mississippi Valley State (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Alcorn State has compiled an 11-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Mississippi Valley State is 12-8-0. A total of 10 out of the Braves' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Delta Devils' games have gone over. The teams put up 125.2 points per game combined, 10.3 less than this matchup's over/under. Alcorn State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Mississippi Valley State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves average 66.3 points per game (318th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (248th in college basketball). They have a -124 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Alcorn State is 217th in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.3 its opponents average.

Alcorn State connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball) while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc (354th in college basketball). It is making two fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game while shooting 32.5%.

The Braves average 84.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (345th in college basketball), and allow 91.5 points per 100 possessions (212th in college basketball).

Alcorn State has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (199th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (50th in college basketball).

