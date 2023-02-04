The Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 5-4 SWAC) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 1-8 SWAC) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Williams Assembly Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Where: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jackson State -9.5 135.5

Jackson State Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State and its opponents have combined to score more than 135.5 points in 11 of 18 games this season.

The average point total in Jackson State's games this year is 142.1, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 8-10-0 this season.

Jackson State has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

Jackson State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -500.

Jackson State has a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State Total Facts Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jackson State 11 61.1% 65.8 123.7 76.3 151.7 141.3 Mississippi Valley State 8 42.1% 57.9 123.7 75.4 151.7 133.8

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

Jackson State is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Three of Tigers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Tigers have covered three times in nine games with a spread in conference action this season.

The 65.8 points per game the Tigers score are 9.6 fewer points than the Delta Devils allow (75.4).

Jackson State is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jackson State 8-10-0 0-1 6-12-0 Mississippi Valley State 11-8-0 8-5 8-11-0

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits

Jackson State Mississippi Valley State 4-0 Home Record 2-3 2-14 Away Record 0-16 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.6 67.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.7 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

