Hunting Tips for Finding Spring Turkey

It’s time for spring turkey hunting in Mississippi!

While turkeys can be seen along roadsides and on private property, there are other areas that are often overlooked when it comes to actually hunting these wild birds. Remember some of these tips:

Head Downriver

Many areas that are prime turkey hunting spots are hard to reach on roads and trails, but are easily accessible by boat. Grab your canoe or raft, and float downstream until you hear the turkey gobbles. Then, look for an spot to call from, stop the boat and quietly pull ashore, and set up to hunt. This type of hunting might be better suited to a pair of hunters, as well.

If you want to hunt this location for more than a day, pack a tent, food and other supplies for a camp out. This will also allow you to cover more of that area. Pack some fishing gear in case your hunt proves unsuccessful.

Look for Lakeside Turkeys

Similarly to those hard to reach river hunting grounds, public land around lakes also provides an area many hunters might overlook. Any lakes with higher ridges or hills close by can prove to be great hunting spots for turkeys.

Spring Turkeys Like Swamps

While these areas will require hunters to wear waders or hip boots, turkeys can be found roosting in the drier patches of swamplands. Field & Stream says “birds that live in mixed habitat of knee-deep marsh tend to get neglected.” If you head out before dawn, find a stable spot and wait for toms to wake.

Turkeys May Rest Near Ranches and Farmhouses

Even though they may roost near these structures, turkeys won’t stray too far from woods or a tree line, so look for farms near the woods. But, remember that these birds are likely on private property, so be sure to check if you’re allowed to hunt there before doing so. Also, make sure the birds aren’t feeding on piles of leftover grain, or you could receive citations for baiting.

Hunt on the Edges of Suburbs

While these birds might not be hard to call in, this area might be better suited for bow hunting. Local biologists may have a good idea where turkeys are found, but be sure you’re hunting on land where hunting is allowed. Zoning varies from town to town, so pay attention to property lines and you specific location.

Check Areas Without Spring Turkey Hunting Traditions

Areas that might be good for deer hunting in the fall, might make for good turkey hunting in the spring.

Look for Turkeys in Remote Wilderness Areas with Low Bird Populations

Hunters who don’t stray too far from parking areas might be missing out on great turkey hunting. Venture further into the woods, and listen for the gobbles off the beaten path. Bikes or horses might work for longer treks, but walking will be the least likely to scare the birds away from you. This type of trip is also better for a several night trip, so pack the camping gear and rations.

Hunt in Counties with Lower Harvest Rates

State game departments often post turkey harvesting numbers online. While some counties have higher kill rates, the lower counts might make for good hunting the following year.

Check out more about the Wild Turkey Program online from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks.

