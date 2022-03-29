Van’s Sporting Goods wants to be your turkey hunting headquarters!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Van’s Sporting Goods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Van’s Sporting Goods, visit https://www.vansoutdoors.com/.

It’s turkey season in Mississippi, so that means you need the right gear. Luckily, your friends at Van’s Sporting Goods are here to help get you ready.

Let’s talk about some of the best turkey guns you can get right now!

Retay Masai Mara Turkey XT in 20-Gauge

The Retay Masai Mara Turkey XT is now available in a 20-gauge model in several camouflage models. With a 22-inch barrel, this weapon is sure to help you get the shot you need against turkeys.

Savage 320

An affordable option for those budget-minded hunters still looking to enjoy turkey season, the Savage 320 comes with a thumbhole design.

Henry Single-Shot Turkey 12-Gauge

Henry’s offering in the turkey shotgun market gives hunters a 24-inch barrel and a light weight. Coming in under 7 pounds, the Single-Shot 12-Gauge not only delivers in the firepower department, but also doesn’t turn into a backbreaker when you’re carrying it.

Franchi Affinity Turkey

Lightweight and comfortable, the Franchi comes in 12 and 20-gauge offerings and what feels like an endless supply of camo patterns.

Tri-Star Viper G2 Turkey

With a 24-inch barrel and three different options – 12-gauge, 20-gauge, and a .410 – Tri-Star’s Viper G2 gives you a weapon that can make short work of any turkey you’re hunting.

Whatever your choice in shotguns or hunting equipment, Van’s Sporting Goods wants to be your first stop. From weapons to ammo, Van’s will keep you well-stocked during this turkey season.