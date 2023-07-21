The Significance Of Talking About Suicide: Why Talking About ‘It’ Is So Important

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Suicide Watch and Wellness Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Suicide Watch and Wellness Foundation, visit https://www.suicidewatchandwellnessfoundation.org.

Sometimes, it seems people never want to talk about it. They avoid it at all costs. Even when they read about it online, or see a news story on it, they don’t discuss it with family and friends. If they are thinking about it, they might feel stigmatized, so again, they don’t talk about it. So, what is it?

That ‘it’ is suicide.

At Suicide Watch and Wellness Foundation, we know that talking about suicide is essential! Our organization has a number of good listeners, waiting to hear you out! Moreover, we do not just listen. We understand and we help. Also, reach out to trusted family and friends. You will be surprised to find how many are in your corner. They are there for you. You are not alone. It may be hard to hear, but we all have to do is listen!

As one of the leading causes of death worldwide, suicide has touched almost every life. Oftentimes, those who experience suicidal thoughts don’t necessarily want to die, but they want an escape from the pain they are suffering through. Sometimes, they just cannot see a way ‘out’ of their pain, except by suicide.

Even if you aren’t suffering with a mental health crisis, always be a friend to those around you! You might not ever know when someone else is struggling. Encourage your friends and family to openly discuss their thoughts and feelings with you. Be that trusted confidant for your loved ones. If you think a loved one might be experiencing thoughts of suicide, reach out to them and take their concerns seriously. Giving someone the opportunity to express their feelings can provide relief from loneliness, pain, depression, and other mental health issues, and may even prevent a suicide attempt.

Some tips for getting the conversation started include letting your loved one know you have been concerned about them, or that you noticed a change in their typical behaviors and personality. If they let you know they have had suicidal thoughts, ask more questions, kindly, to see how you can help. Be sure to avoid being argumentative, shocked, or placing blame. Don’t offer advice, just listen and let them know how they can get help.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, always remember: You are not alone!

At Suicide Watch and Wellness Foundation, our team of expert counselors and therapists are on standby 24/7 for you. Feel free to get in touch with us whenever you are comfortable at (601) 882-3441. We, at Suicide Watch are always available for people suffering from any kind on stress or depression. So don’t ever think you are alone because, we are always here for you. For more information, and to find additional resources, visit suicidewatchandwellnessfoundation.org.