The Most Overlooked Symptoms of Heart Disease

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Dominic’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Dominic’s, visit https://www.stdom.com/heart-health/

You may know that one in every four Americans dies of heart disease. But how much do you really know about the condition and the symptoms it causes?

First things first, “heart disease” isn’t actually a condition at all. It’s an umbrella term that encompasses multiple conditions that affect your heart, including coronary artery disease.

This spectrum of heart-related diseases can cause many different symptoms. You’d probably recognize chest pain as a symptom of heart disease. But there are some other, less recognized symptoms that you should know.

What Heart Disease Looks Like

Because heart disease actually includes multiple medical conditions, there are many different symptoms that can indicate something is wrong with your heart. Heart disease can develop over time, or the symptoms can come on quickly, alerting you to danger.

When you see a heart health issue depicted on TV, you often see a male experiencing a heart attack with significant chest pain. While chest discomfort is common, it’s not the only symptom of heart health problems—and women are more likely to experience other symptoms.

These lesser-known symptoms can all be symptoms of heart disease and related conditions:

Back, abdomen or jaw pain

Dizziness

Extreme fatigue

Nausea/vomiting

Palpitations

Shortness of breath

Sweating

• Coughing or wheezing and swelling of your legs and feet can also be an indication that your heart isn’t performing optimally.

Symptoms for Women

The most common symptom for those experiencing a cardiac event is pressure-type pain in the center of the chest lasting a few minutes.

Dr. David Theodoro, Cardiothoracic Surgeon with St. Dominic Cardiothoracic Surge, says “From a clinical standpoint, the presenting signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease certainly can be, and many times are different in women. The way that the female population presents with coronary artery blockage disease can easily mimic other issues.”

Women are more likely to have other associated symptoms, such as left neck and jaw pain, upper back pain, shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, sweating and dizziness. Women can even have a heart attack without chest pain. A heart attack can also present as severe shortness of breath or pressure in the upper abdomen or upper back.

Pain or symptoms for women can be brought on with stress or rest, rather than the stereotype of overindulging or strenuous activity. The more subtle presentation of heart disease symptoms for women compared to men may be because they start having symptoms before men do when there is blockage in smaller arteries. A history of breastfeeding decreases a woman’s risk of heart disease by providing a long-term cardioprotective effect.

Know Your Risk Factors

Underlying risk factors for heart disease include:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity—a BMI 25 or higher and waist size of 35 inches or more

Diabetes

Family history of premature heart disease

Early menopause

Smoking

Inflammatory diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis

Previous pregnancy complications, such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, pre-term delivery or frequent miscarriages

What to Expect from Heart Care

Seek medical attention promptly if you’re having symptoms. Healthcare providers can determine if they’re heart-related and how to best manage them.

When you seek cardiac care, you’ll get a thorough history and physical. You may have blood work, an echocardiogram (EKG), imaging and/or a stress test. Treatment can include medication, angioplasty and stenting, and coronary bypass surgery, depending on the severity of the disease.

Women benefit from these treatments as much as men do, but it sometimes takes longer for women to receive the intensive workups even when presenting with the same risk factors.

Listen to your heart. If you are experiencing symptoms, seek emergency medical attention. Protect your heart—and your overall health—with an annual primary care checkup with a primary care provider. Find one here.

Know your personal risk factors with the St. Dominic’s Heart Health Risk Assessment.