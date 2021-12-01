Enter Reclaimed Project’s Annual Raffle to help a special cause

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Reclaimed Project and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Reclaimed Project, visit https://www.reclaimedproject.org/.

In 2012 Brett and Allison Barnhill began working as missionaries with the Reclaimed Project in southern Africa, with the goal of equipping local churches to create sustainable ministries to orphans in their villages. Lesotho, also known as “The Kingdom in the Sky,” is a beautiful country completely landlocked inside of South Africa. It is a very unique country with some of the most breathtaking mountain views in all the world. However, the country is also home to some of the direst humanitarian crises in the world.

Children working in fields and shepherding cattle in the mountains during school hours are common sites to see in Lesotho. The biggest threats to the protection and development of these children are child labor, poor access to education, poverty, and food insecurity. Lesotho also has a very high rate of HIV/AIDS infections, further contributing to the problem. These elements of extreme poverty in the rural mountainous areas force many relatives and caretakers to send their children to the fields to work in order for their household to survive. Reclaimed works with local churches to establish orphan care centers where the children come after school to receive a meal, learn from the bible, and just be a kid. The churches help enroll the children in school if they aren’t already and also seeks to provide income opportunities for community members who many times are the caretakers of these children. Reclaimed also equips the older children with job skills through their new Skills Training facility in order to help the children learn valuable skills to support themselves when they finish their education.

After years of developing the mission projects in Lesotho, the leadership of Reclaimed Project felt the call to expand the ministry stateside and in 2017 founded The Village, located on the corner of Main Street in downtown Marks, MS, the county seat of Quitman County. In Quitman County, 98% of children attending public school come from low-income families. The Village is an 8,000 square foot building that was renovated to provide housing for mission-minded Quitman County teachers and a multipurpose space for relationship building, academic advancements, and spiritual investments through weekly community programs such as Kids Club, Ladies in Prayer, and a new mentoring program.

Part of Reclaimed work in Marks is to recruit teachers to come and work in the Quitman County school district. MS has the worst education system in our country and a very high number of teacher vacancies across the state, especially in the Mississippi Delta. The Reclaimed Teacher Fellowship which is a unique two-year experience designed to provide teachers with the opportunity to develop both professionally and spiritually. It is an intentional discipleship program built to recruit the best teachers from around the country to teach in the Mississippi Delta where teachers can work together with Reclaimed Project to find ways to provide quality education for youth in the Quitman County School District.

Reclaimed Project knows that children often pay the price of oppression and injustice that are symptoms of our broken world. However, there is so much that we can do to help change these children’s lives. Through the generosity of monetary donations and through charitable purchases like tickets to their Annual Raffle, we can all help bring to fruition their vision of seeing every community develop and implement a plan that effectively lifts up, strengthens, and inspires every child and every vulnerable member of the community with God’s love and His purpose for their lives.