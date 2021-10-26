Mississippi Blood Services is seeking blood donors

Sponsored - Mississippi is currently experiencing one of the worst blood shortages seen in decades. Medical professionals are ‘sounding the alarm’ for new blood donors to help protect the dwindling supply of medical blood which presents a threat to the safety and well-being of every Mississippi resident.

In Mississippi, hundreds of pints of blood are needed every day. That means your friends, your spouse, your children, your children’s friends, coworkers, fellow church or synagogue members, fellow teammates, even YOU, are potential recipients of the life-saving blood resources provide by Mississippi Blood Services. The fact is, with this kind of demand, every one of us knows someone, or will meet someone, who will need blood.

Blood is needed in a variety of situations such as a victim who has suffered severe trauma in an automobile accident, a patient undergoing cardiovascular surgery, or a person fighting cancer who may need to receive weekly units of blood products. In addition to blood, red blood cells (RBCs) are needed to carry oxygen throughout the body. RBCs are often needed during surgery, during trauma emergencies and to help Sickle cell patients. Platelets facilitate blood clotting. Platelets are often needed to help leukemia and cancer patients, as well as those undergoing major surgery. Plasma contains additional clotting factors and is the liquid that carries other blood components throughout the body. It is needed for burn patients or those with clotting disorders.

Every Mississippian can assist in bringing this crisis to an end, simply by giving blood. Donors must be 17 years old, or 16 with parental approval; weigh at least 110 pounds in “generally good health.” The process itself is strikingly easy, with only 10 to 15 minutes of blood draw before another 15 minutes for recovery with a free snack at the canteen. Donors can also complete their donor history form on the MS Blood Services website on the same day as their donation, speeding up the process of providing vital blood to the state’s hospital system. Additional restrictions are described in the screening process. Please consider donating at Mississippi Blood Services Annual Halloween Blood Drive October 27th, 28th and 29th at the MBS Main Center on Tree Tops in Flowood. Additional blood-drive locations across the state are easily found by visiting https://www.mbsonline.us/donor/schedules/zip.

One of the great things to know when you’re donating blood is that the unit you donate has the potential to save up to three lives. Donations made at Mississippi Blood Services are going to be sent out to Mississippi patients in need.

Mississippi Blood Services has locations in Flowood, Cleveland and Oxford, Mississippi and Motor Coaches travelling the state daily. To schedule your donation appointment or to find out about blood drives near you, call (601) 981-3232 or visit www.msblood.com.