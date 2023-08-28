Why was an Interim Manager Appointed to Manage the Jackson Water System?

JXN Water keeping your drinking water safe and clean with the help of an Interim Manager.

The Interim Third-Party Manager manager hired was Edward “Ted” Henifin. As the interim manager of the City of Jackson’s drinking water and the associated billing system, he was appointed to meet or exceed three objectives:

To operate, maintain, manage and control the JXN Water system, in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EA) Safe Drinking Water Act, (SDWA), Mississippi SDWA, and their implementing regulations. This also includes the implementation of improvements to the water system, beginning with those of highest priority To comply with all requirements of the stipulated order that was initially put out, which follows the Priority Project List . This work will be completed with the assistance and guidance of the Director of Public Works, the EPA, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). To correct any issues in the water system that present any health danger to the public.

In the past, the JXN Water system has suffered from resource shortages that have resulted in the lack of staff with utility management experience and the applicable technical expertise. With the water system in crisis, there was not time to recruit such individuals. As interim manager, Henifin is able to move more quickly to bring resources to Jackson to assist in a rapid restoration of the system.

The goal is to have Henefin as interim manager for as short a time as is required to stabilize the system and put the JXN Water System on a sustainable path forward. The EPA and Department of Justice have set a one-year target, but ultimately a judge will determine when the interim manager is no longer required.

Do you have questions about the Jackson Water System or the Interim Manager? The JXN Water 24-hour call center can be reached at 601-500-5200.