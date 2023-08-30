What is it Like to be a Local Water Service Engineer?

What is it Like to be a Local Water Service Engineer?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JXN Water and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JXN Water, visit https://jxnwater.com.

Water is important for all life, but especially for you and your family.

JXN Water knows that the water service engineers and others working in the water industry in Jackson are working to keep our water infrastructure in working order and keep our water quality top-notch.

A water service engineer is just one of many water professionals, and is trained in many areas, such as water treatment, water processing and distribution systems, water infrastructure and water quality. Through their training, water engineers learn to understand the importance of environmental, economic, commercial and social implications of any decisions made in the water industry and to water systems.

Working in the water industry serves a greater purpose, as water engineers are vital to the success and sustainability of the entire planet. Creative, intelligent and skilled water service engineers will always be needed to design and maintain innovative and sustainable systems to preserve water access and reliability. The skills of water engineers are needed to mitigate impacts of water-related challenges worldwide, including water scarcity, pollution and climate changes.

Within the water industry, there are many career options with plenty of opportunities available. As with many positions, responsibilities can vary from project to project.

Water engineers tend to spend a significant amount of time working away from the office, visiting ongoing project sites to conduct surveys, gather data, and assess existing infrastructure. They might also do field testing of lakes, rivers, reservoirs, treatment plants and water system distribution networks. While field work is important, water engineers also keep track of and analyze data, develop project designs, and create reports while in the office.

Working in the water industry can help you ensure sustainable access to clean water for years to come. Are you interested in working in the water industry? Do you have questions about the Jackson Water System? Learn more by calling the JXN Water 24-hour call center at 601-500-5200.