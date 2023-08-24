Tap Water is Reliable and Affordable

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JXN Water and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JXN Water, visit https://jxnwater.com.

JXN Water is your source for safe, reliable and affordable drinking water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “The United States has one of the safest and most reliable drinking water systems in the world. Every year, millions of people living in the United States get their tap water from a public community water system.”

The standards for public water systems, set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are set very high to protect the health and safety of everyone.

So, how do you know the water is safe to drink from the tap?

“Water travels to your tap from a surface water or ground water source through your local water utility or through an individual water system, such as a private well,” the CDC notes.

The EPA regulates many contaminants that pose known human health risks, and makes sure that water meets certain standards, so you can be sure that high levels of contaminants are not in your water, meaning it’s safe for consumption.

JXN Water conducts extensive testing daily to ensure your water is always safe to drink. Most of this testing is done right here in Jackson by highly trained Jacksonians. They care about your water because it’s their water too! he bottom line is your drinking water is safe and meets all required health standards.

Additional filtering of water in Jackson is not necessary, as it’s is safe to drink right from the tap. Filtering tap water is a personal choice.

The City of Jackson, in partnership with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, is providing filters to eligible residents. If you want a filter, visit the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center or call them at 601-362-5321.

Do you have questions about the Jackson Water System? The JXN Water 24-hour call center can be reached at 601-500-5200.