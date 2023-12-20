Preparing for Cold Weather

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JXN Water and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JXN Water, visit https://jxnwater.com

Cold weather is quickly approaching right here in Jackson, where temperatures can dip down to freezing levels. JXN Water wants you to stay safe and warm this season, and that includes keeping your pipes in good shape.

When temperatures dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, water can freeze in your pipes and cause your pipes to burst. Water can then flood throughout your home, causing frustration and high repair costs. Avoid the stress by looking at some of our cold weather tips.

Let Faucets Drip

Let cold water drip from your faucets. A slow, steady stream of water keeps water moving through the pipes and prevents them from freezing during very cold temperatures.

Wrap Pipes

Wrap up pipes that are close to exterior walls, near windows or in unheated basements with pieces of insulation. Any pipe that is vulnerable or has caused problems in the past should be wrapped up. You can also consult a professional about the use of heat tape, which when used properly, can help with problematic pipes.

Cover Outdoor Openings

Keep garage doors and crawl space openings closed before the cold weather arrives. This will prevent winter winds from entering your home and freezing pipes.

Prepare for Vacations

If taking a vacation, give your contact information to a neighbor who can look for any unusual utility activity, such as running water from your home and report it.

Business owners who will be away from their business for extended periods of time should also prepare and provide contact information to someone they trust nearby who can report any unusual activity. Additionally, businesses should prepare by dripping their faucets (just a slow, steady trickling stream) and wrapping vulnerable pipes in advance.

Other Tips

· Keep your thermostat above 55 degrees, especially when leaving your home or taking vacation.

· Keep cabinet doors open that lead to exposed pipes, such as near sinks and access doors so the household air can flow through and warm them.

· Turn off and drain automatic and manual sprinkler systems.

· Turn off outdoor faucets and disconnect hoses from them.

Find Your Shut-Off Valve

Locate this valve before cold weather hits! This valve should be tested regularly. In most single-family homes, the shut-off valve is usually located near your meter or where the plumbing enters the home. You don’t want to struggle to find it after a pipe breaks.

What to Do If You Think You Have a Frozen Pipe

If you turn on a water faucet and only a trickle comes out, you may have a frozen pipe. This usually happens against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.

If a Pipe Freezes

Make sure the faucet is turned on to allow melted water to drip out. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will run through the pipe, allowing it to thaw further.

· Apply heat to the frozen section of the pipe. You can use a hair dryer to thaw a frozen pipe but be careful and do not use it near standing water. You can also apply towels soaked in hot water. Use your stove to heat water, soak the towels and wrap them around the cold areas.

If a Pipe Breaks