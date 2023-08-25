Local Restaurants Rely on Water System to Thrive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JXN Water and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JXN Water, visit https://jxnwater.com.

All across Jackson, local businesses rely on JXN Water to thrive.

This has been especially evident throughout the issues the Jackson Water System has faces, and bounced back from the last few years.

Most restaurants and other businesses need access to clean and safe drinking water to even open their doors.

In an editorial in Aug. 2022, business owner Jeff Good, who operates BRAVO!, Broad Street Baking Company, and Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint noted why water is so important to local businesses, and what his businesses went through, when water access wasn’t available.

“In the last sixteen months, we have suffered through five major water events: the freeze of February 2021, the power panel fire in April 2021, the misdosing of chemicals in November 2021, the ammonia leak/membrane train failure of June 2022, and now, this crisis we currently face - one of the unsafe levels of solids in the treated water which can carry bacteria and parasites to the taps of our homes and workplaces.

“Collectively, these five events alone have cost our businesses tens of thousands of dollars. Each day, depending on the location and the day of the week, we spend between $200 and $500 per location to purchase bottled water, ice, and canned soft drinks.

“We must change countless processes and procedures and perform additional steps to ensure safety.”

And that’s just what JXN Water is doing. We’ve taken additional steps to test, monitor and provide safe, healthy drinking water to homes and businesses in our area. This includes hiring Interim Third-Party Manager, Edward “Ted” Henefin, to operate, maintain, manage and control the city’s drinking water system, among other duties.

We will continue to take pride in our water system, ensuring safe water access for all Jacksonians.

Do you have questions about the Jackson Water System? The JXN Water 24-hour call center can be reached at 601-500-5200.