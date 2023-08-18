Keeping Our Water Clean and Safe to Drink: What Shouldn’t Go Down the Drains?

Keeping Our Water Clean and Safe to Drink: What Shouldn’t Go Down the Drains?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JXN Water and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JXN Water, visit https://jxnwater.com.

If you don’t want it in the water that you drink, or damaging your pipes, don’t put it down the drain.

While JXN Water knows that drains can be easy and convenient disposal spots for so many food and non-food items, there are many things that don’t belong down your sink or toilet. Here’s some of the worst things you can put down your bathroom and kitchen drains, or flush down your toilet.

Medications: While this doesn’t impact your plumbing directly, it can have drastic effects on the environment. The ingredients used in many medications can end up polluting the groundwater.

Food products: Items like flour, rice, eggshells and coffee grounds are especially troublesome when rinsed down the drain. When flour and water combine, the sticky mess can really leads to clogged pipes. Rice expands in water, so just imagine what it can do if it gets stuck in your pipes. As for egg shells and coffee grounds, you can easily compost those, or throw them away, instead.

Cooking oils and grease: Fats, oils and grease, known as FOGs, can easily congeal and create sludge in your drains. This can greatly increase the risk for clogs or other pipe damage over time.

Hazardous chemicals: This includes items like paint, car oils and fluids, flammable liquids, antibacterial cleaning products, bleach, ammonia and pesticides. Please reach out to your local hazardous waste collection agency for advice on proper disposal of items.

“Flushable” and paper goods: Items that claim to be flushable, such as bathroom wipes, should never actually be flushed down your drain. Many don’t break down properly. Hygiene products like paper towels, cotton balls and feminine products should be thrown away. The only paper product that should be flushed is toilet paper.

Trash: This one should go without saying, but we’ve seen it all. Please throw trash items in your garbage bin where they belong, and recycle what you can.

Part of responsible homeownership, or being a good rental tenant, involves developing a basic understanding of what not to put down the kitchen sink and other drains in your home.

Be mindful about what is being rinsed or flushed down your drains. This will keep your family safe, make sure your plumbing stays in proper working order, and can help to protect the environment in the process.

Do you have questions about this or other water system questions? The JXN Water 24-hour call center can be reached at 601-500-5200.